Beloved Minneapolis bar Adrian’s Tavern will close and reopen under new ownership

Adrian’s Tavern is the dusty old neighborhood bar at 48th and Chicago that has, since the beginning of time, stood mostly untouched in the face of neighborhood changes and drinking trends.

It’s that place with the same old guy peeling the same label off of his Grain Belt while staring a few feet beyond the droning TV; where the carpet and drop ceiling compete for MVP of ambiance, where the burgers are always good and the beer is always cheap.

But according to its Facebook Page, Adrian’s will be closing its doors on January 10. Owner Jim Pratt will retire.

Pratt and his wife Karen have run the bar since 1963, so perhaps it is time to end this chapter. Still, we'll be sad to see this one go.

Facebook commenters shared our sentiments:

No word yet on what the new bar will feel like, except that the new owners look forward to “bringing something new and fun to the community.”

The historic building has been open since the ‘30s, when it was a steakhouse, and then morphed into a 3.2 bar in the ‘40s, so new management has a deep well of inspiration to draw from. We hope they’ll keep it real.

Your last day to bend an elbow at the old and fun Adrian’s is January 10.

4812 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

612-824-4011

