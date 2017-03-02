City Pages

Bellecour, the new Wayzata restaurant by Gavin Kaysen, to open March 15

Thursday, March 2, 2017 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
itemprop

Photo courtesy of Bellecour Facebook Page

Gavin Kaysen, the big-name chef responsible for big-name North Loop restaurant Spoon & Stable, has been busy working on his second local restarurant, Bellecour, located on Wayzata's Lake Street in the old Blue Point space. 

Expect lots of serious French cuisine, important wine, and a sweet streetside bakery program by the restaurant group's pastry chef, Diane Yang.  

Menu highlights include roast chicken with pommes puree and buttered baby leeks; escargot en croute with garlic and parsley butter and fennel crème fraiche; and whipped salt cod brandade with confit garlic, fried parsley, and toasted bread. 

The bakery will be open daily from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and dinner will be served 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. The bar opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Lunch will launch in the coming months. 

Opens March 15
739 Lake St., Wayzata
952-444-5200
bellecourrestaurant.com

Comments

More from Food & Drink

Sponsor Content