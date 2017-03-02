Bellecour, the new Wayzata restaurant by Gavin Kaysen, to open March 15

Expect lots of serious French cuisine, important wine, and a sweet streetside bakery program by the restaurant group's pastry chef, Diane Yang.

Menu highlights include roast chicken with pommes puree and buttered baby leeks; escargot en croute with garlic and parsley butter and fennel crème fraiche; and whipped salt cod brandade with confit garlic, fried parsley, and toasted bread.



The bakery will be open daily from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and dinner will be served 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. The bar opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Lunch will launch in the coming months.

Opens March 15

739 Lake St., Wayzata

952-444-5200

bellecourrestaurant.com