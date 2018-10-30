With that latter point in mind, we've rounded up a seasonally appropriate number of scary All Hallows happenings below.

Dark Fatha Halloween Release Party

Imperial stout season is officially in full swing, which means Bent Brewstillery's Dark Fatha is back for another scare. And this year, they're debuting a Brewer's Reserve version with toasted coconut and chili peppers aged in American whiskey barrels. You'll want to make like one of the speedy 28 Days Later-style zombies if you're hoping to snag the brew: Just 400 bottles are available at the release party, where Lucky Brisket BBQ will be slathering its meaty creations with a special Dark Fatha BBQ sauce. 4 p.m. - midnight, free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368, bentbrewstillery.com

Halloween Karaoke

Prep your finest rendition of "This is Halloween" or "The Monster Mash" or "Werewolf Bar Mitzvah" now: Everyone who sings a song at Moon Palace's karaoke bash gets a token for a free coffee, slice of pizza, or beer/wine/cider at Geek Love Cafe. Costumes encouraged; all ages welcome. 7 - 9 p.m., Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. 612-454-0455, moonpalacebooks.com

Halloween at Marv's

We'll let Marvel Bar's 'ween Facebook event explain it all: "It's back. Buck Hunter. Cabin Still. Wet Wipes." What else do you need? 5 p.m. - midnight, free. Marvel Bar, 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis. 612-206-3929, marvelbar.com

Boooooogie Bash

Talk about things that go bump in the night. DJ Airman Heat is spinning dance and Halloween hits at Pimento this Wednesday, at a boooozy Eat Street bash co-hosted by the Pledge Party Team. Best costume takes home a $100 prize. 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., $7 - $10. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, 612-345-5637, pimentokitchen.com

Mezcaloween at ESS

Showing up in costume for Eat Street Social's Mezcaloween earns you a complimentary smoky mezcal punch... and it looks like there will be stuff on fire, which is always fun. 4 p.m. - midnight, free. Eat Street Social, 18 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-7676850, eatstreetsocial.com

Casks and Candy

Insight's dropping a terrifying trilogy of beers this Wednesday: S'Mores Porter hits taps at 3:30, Day of the Dead Mole Porter lands at 4:30, and Pumpkin Spiced Latte Banshee Cutter drops at 5:30. Don Oishi Kitchen's food truck will be by the patio serving up Japanese fusion fare. Also, there will be free candy. 3:30 - 11 p.m., free. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222, insightbrewing.com

Howl-O-Ween

You read the pun, you know the drill: Dress your pup, take 'em to the Sociable Cider Werks taproom, and have them show off their look for the chance to win a $25 Sociable gift card and $20 to Chuck & Don's. Rolling Rover Bistro will be there with dog snacks; The J. Mobile has humans covered with animal-friendly fare. Winners are announced at 8. 4 - 8 p.m.,free, Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-758-0105, sociablecider.com

Halloween Dog Costume Party

If you time it right, you could even get two prizes thanks to Fido: Twin Spirits is paws-ing out prizes every hour on the hour from 5 to 10 p.m. at their dog costume party. 4 - 10 p.m., free, Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-353-5274, twinspirits.us

Halloween Night Fun

It's a combination birthday-Halloween party at Bull's Horn: The south Minneapolis neighborhood bar turns one this month, and they want you to come out for the spooky celebration. Kids trick or treat from 4 to 6, and there's a free taco bar from 9 to 10 (so long as you buy something else). Elsewhere in free fun, the person with the best pun costume can win a year of free tap beer or house wine. 4 - 10 p.m., free. Bull's Horn, 4563 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis. 612-208-1378, bullshornfoodanddrink.com

Halloween Party!

Out in Stillwater, Pearl and the Thief is classing up its Halloween happenings. Drop the kids at the sitter, put on your finest costume, and head to the upstairs Southern-style whiskey lounge, where you'll partake in an off-menu buffet, drink specials, games -- and tarot and palm readings from psychic and clairvoyant JoAnn. 6 - 9 p.m., $25. Pearl and the Thief, 112 N. Main St., Stillwater. 651-342-0972, pearlandthief.com

Costumed Trivia

Here's a chance to horrify your friends with how much brain space your knowledge of useless cultural ephemera takes up. Wander North Distillery's usual Wednesday night trivia is getting scary this week, with a halftime costume contest, Halloween-themed drinks, and hopefully a scarier than usual set of questions. 7:15 - 9 p.m., free.Wander North Distillery, 771 Harding St. NE, Suite 150, Minneapolis. 612-276-2189, wandernorthdistillery.com

Food Truck or Treat

Five food trucks -- Sumo Egg Rolls, the Egg Roll Queen, Smoke Session BBQ, the Big Cheese, and Come & Get It -- are teaming up for this community get-together in the streets of St. Paul. Come costumed for discounts, and wash down your egg roll and barbecue dinner with complimentary candy. 4 - 8 p.m., Free. Sumo Egg Rolls, 1590 Whitebear Ave., St. Paul. 651-431-8192, sumoeggrolls.wix.com

Pre-Halloween Beer Hall of Doom

Already RSVPd for one of the above Halloween night happenings? Then consider coming down to Surly for All Hallow's Eve-Eve; they'll have guest DJs and costume contests, and Beetlejuice is gonna be on the big screen. Plus, they're popping bottles from the cellar. Presumably it's not a Cask of Amontillado situation. 6 - 10 p.m., free. Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis, surlybrewing.com