Though the beer would (and did) make a comeback on liquor store shelves, there’d be no Twin Cities taproom where you could revisit the spectral brew. Instead, Minnesota’s first-ever beer was revitalized out of state at Waunakee, Wisconsin’s Octopi Brewing.

Then in September, parent Yoerg Brewing Company announced that would all change with the opening of a new nanobrewery on St. Paul’s West Side across from Wabasha Brewing Company. At that time, there was no opening date, but now Yoerg’s revivalists Carole Minogue and Thomas Keim are kicking off the construction with a plea to their supporters to get involved.

Minogue and Keim announced a new Kickstarter earlier this week to help fund the cost of renovating the shuttered former Schmidt’s bar they’ve selected as Yoerg Brewing’s new home.

“It's a gorgeous art-deco building that will be perfect for our brewery/pub,” Minogue and Keim said in a press release, referring to the 1910 Schmidt Brewery tied house they’re planning to renovate. “We are...super excited to start what will be one of the most important renovation projects in Minnesota's craft beer history. It's going to be a very special place.”

No design concepts have been released, but Minogue and Keim did mention that the new brewery/taproom would feature a three-barrel system on premise, with the assumption that most of Yoerg’s production would continue off-site at Octopi.

The pair are only seeking $30,000 of the expected $200,000 budget from local beer fans, and most of that will contribute to refitting the space with modern cooling and serving equipment as well as outfitting the taproom with era-appropriate decor.

The kick-ins aren’t as lavish as some higher-ticket crowdfunding campaigns, and most tiers get you access to swag like t-shirts and beer mugs. A $60 donation earns a nostalgic growler and a $100 gift gets you a retro bowling jersey. Generous fans who drop $1,000 get the finalized space to themselves for a custom party.

But the real draw here is bragging rights. Now’s your chance to turn your spare cash into a monument to Minnesota’s beer history.