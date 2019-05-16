Bde Maka Ska's lakeside restaurant wrecked by early morning fire

So Minneapolis Fire Department spokesman Bryan Tyner tells the Star Tribune, which has the full report on the 4 a.m. fire. No official word on the cause yet, but it seems last night's lightning storm may be to blame.

"We are simply devastated," the Lola team wrote on Facebook. They'd only opened for the season a few weeks ago, and this is just their second year in the space. "We are grateful for no injuries and we look forward to rebuilding."

It's been a rough year for the Bde Maka Ska newbie, which opened last summer after months of construction setbacks and unpredictable weather. It replaced Tin Fish, a lakeside favorite for more than a decade before the couple who owned it bowed out in 2017.

Lola owner Louis King tells the Strib that the plan is to return to 3000 E. Lake Calhoun Parkway: "We will be back in this building."