That, of course, is the sound a chicken makes.

Yum, yum, yum.

That's the noise diners at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen make while enjoying the restaurant's signature jerk chicken on Eat Street in Minneapolis.

And now that heavenly chorus of ghostly bawks and literal yums just expanded into St. Paul's mega-popular Keg & Case food/drink destination, where Pimento launched a satellite location last week. That means a soulful menu of jerk and curried meats, fried plantains, and a deep roster of house-made sauces are now available for lunch and dinner inside America's best new food hall.

Helmed by three buddies, Pimento won Food Network's Food Court Wars back in 2013, which the trio parlayed into a Burnsville restaurant. The suburban outpost closed shortly after Pimento graduated to Eat Street and added a food truck and rum bar.

Pimento's Keg & Case operation (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul) will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday's grand-opening bash will feature live music, a Jamaican dance troupe, giveaways, and tastings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

