Bartmann Group's The Bird closes on Loring Park for real for good this time

So began a missive issued by The Bird – the Bartmann Group’s breakfast and lunch spot – announcing its closure effective… about a month ago. As City Pages reported a few weeks back, the Loring Park restaurant would be closed through January.

As of this morning, it’s official their “storefront” will remain that way. What could a restaurant without a storefront mean?

“The Third Bird will live on in its digital form, offering catering, and breakfast and lunch delivery,” they write.

A pivot to digital? Sounds like newspapers! Ope, we digress…

“As we shift our focus, we want to thank our community, guests, and farmers who have supported The Bird over the years,” continued the parting message. “We thank our employees who tried to make it work. We know some of you out there are hardcore regulars who love the place; please know we loved serving you.”

Weep o’er The Bird's complete parting admission below: