Bangkok Thai is opening a second St. Paul location

Friday, February 24, 2017 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Big news, Thai lovers: St. Paul is getting more of the good stuff.

The beloved Bangkok Thai Deli on University Avenue, housed in an old Burger King, is opening a sister location on Rice Street near Maryland Avenue in St. Paul, reports Jess Fleming of the Pioneer Press.

They're going to be serving a traditional Thai menu plus an "Asian Fusion" one. We'll have to wait until late summer or early fall to know exactly what that will taste like.

1141 Rice St., St. Paul
bangkokthaideli.com

