Baked goods pop-up sale at Baker’s Field, a one-of-a-kind flour mill and bakery

In addition to breads and flours, you’ll be able to buy bagels and bialys, pretzels, sticky buns, croutons, smores, scones, and something called anzac cookies, an eggless oat cookie popular in New Zealand and Austraila.

Up until now, Baker's Field only offered its products at other retail outlets. In addition to picking up product that is not available elsewhere, you will be able to tour the facility.

Dogwood Coffee will be brewing onsite for all-important fuel.

And here’s an interesting point: all of the product will be naturally leavened, using no conventional yeast. Which basically means: crazy delicious.

Sunday, February 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Building

1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

bakersfieldflour.com