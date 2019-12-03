Bagels, bialys, and breads oh my: Asa's Bakery opens this weekend

Diebolt has become a sort of cultish figure in the baking community in the past couple years thanks to a perch at the Midtown Farmers Market. The transplant from upstate New York originally landed in the Twin Cities to study at St. Paul’s Macalester College before distinguishing himself in the breads, bialys, and bagels department. Though their texture and bake alone distinguish Diebolt’s offerings from those of his peers, what his fans flock to most are his loaves’ natural ferments, seasonal herby schmears for bagels, and an array of bialys stuffed with otherworldly goodness.

All of these and more will be readily available at a new, tiny little storefront permutation of the farmers market favorite, which is set to open this weekend.

Asa’s Bakery is located in Minneapolis’ Corcoran neighborhood, within spitting distance of the very same market where the baker built his following. It’s also a literal brick-and-mortar affair, where dark stones form a low facade inlaid with bright geometric tiles. The whole thing forms a quaint and perfectly welcoming picture befitting the story of how Diebolt started on a path in graphic design before falling into a satisfying career in baking and bagels.

Excitement about this move to a permanent home is palpable at each turn. The space’s large storefront window is already decorated with glittery streamers and a garland advertising opening-day festivities.

This Sunday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, head to the grand opening celebration to feast on those chewy, crusty, tender carbs only Asa’s can do so well. To wash it all down, the bakery will offer a simple selection of Dogwood coffee and Verdant Teas to accompany their glutinous goods.

Regular store hours will pick up the following week and run on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Asa’s Bakery

3507 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-615-9132