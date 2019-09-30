Back from the pits: Famous Dave's returning to Uptown in former New Bohemia spot

While investigating New Bohemia’s impending closure, rumors had swirled like mad that meat would remain a fixture at 800 West Lake. Finally, the people from Famous Dave’s confirmed the chatter: Rising from the dust like a meat phoenix, they’re come back to Uptown once more.

Famous Daves’ Director of Marketing, KC Glaser says they'll focus on all things “compact and modern” in the former New Bo space. Glaser also hinted at what else to expect when the 25-year smoked-meat pros wiggle into such a cozy footprint.

Per Glaser, at this location Faous Dave's will add “new food and beverage innovations that could fit a more social- and bar-centric atmosphere as well as appeal to the local Uptown Famous Dave’s Guests.” He mentioned they’d been developing new items, “including sharable finger foods, handhelds, tacos, brats, grab-and-go options along with new beers and trend-forward beverage options.”

Anyone who’s visited the area recently from parts beyond may be excited to hear the new kings of ‘cue will offer free ramp parking behind their building. (The entrance to the garage is from Aldrich street.)

The interior of Old Bo-slash-Dave’s 2.0 surprisingly won’t change much. This is partly in hopes that the new concept will hone a “small, intimate setting and bar-centric environment.” Surely this also will help the new operators flip the space by their “Q4” goal (aka within a couple months).

When asked about a potential return to old classics from Dave’s of yore – like those legendary Tuesday salsa nights, or live music – Glaser dismissed the former as impossible given the space’s small square-footage. He did mention, however, that “the music solution for this particular restaurant is still under consideration,” so live music may not be totally dead in the water.

No word on Tuesday-Thursday trivia. Sorry, New Bo pub quiz diehards.