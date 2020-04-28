Attend a virtual cooking class with Yia Vang Thursday to benefit Open Arms

Well, then: This is your week, my friend!

At this very moment in time, one could add ‘Cook with a Bon Appétit-verified chef’ to your list and check it off in that very same week.

This Thursday, April 30, join the Twin Cities’ preeminent chef-of-the-moment Yia Vang and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March for “Hungry to Connect.” The free event will be broadcast via Zoom and Facebook Live from the kitchen of Open Arms, the Twin Cities nonprofit that delivers upwards of 600,000 free meals annually to residents living with life-threatening illnesses.

Vang’s creations and recipes from Union Hmong Kitchen and forthcoming restaurant, Vinai, grace May’s issue of Conde Nast’s culinary publication. The event harnesses Vang's star power, storytelling prowess, and knife skills to raise both funds and awareness for Open Arms.

Each of the nonprofit's meals is prepared and medically tailored to its recipient’s needs. Right now, those Open Arms are serving suffer from conditions that put them most at-risk for coronavirus.

"At Union Hmong kitchen, we believe that food is more than nourishment," says Vang. "It's something that quenches our souls. It's something that heals us. That's why I love teaming up with Open Arms. I believe in their mission, their vision, their values, and their goals."

The folks in question endure illnesses like cancer, HIV/AIDS, and congestive heart failure, which result in compromised immune systems under regular circumstances, but never have they been more vulnerable than right now.

Given the level of attention and care involved in the organization’s mission, it’s no wonder Vang answered the call to stand up for Thursday’s event.

From a safe, social distance, the lauded chef and March will prepare Vang’s signature Fried Instant Ramen. The ingredients list is simple, easily acquirable, and can be found here in preparation for the evening. Make no mistake, the outcome is sure to be incredibly delicious.

No RSVP is necessary for "Hungry to Connect." Simply come ready to learn. Chef checks (aka kitchen sweats) optional.

Hungry to Connect

Thursday, April 30; 6 p.m.

Donations accepted at Open Arms

