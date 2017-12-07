At last, Surly (the Twin Cities brewery) and Surly (the Twin Cities bike company) are teaming up

Would it be weird for a brewery to dabble in frames and fat tires? Sure, yes, 100 percent.

But the Bloomington bike brand and the Minneapolis beer brand share not just a name, but that kind of rugged, in-your-face aesthetic that... well, that probably makes sense if you name your company Surly. It seemed like too much of a coincidence that both would've been separately founded in the same state. Besides, bikes and beer go together like cleats and clip-in pedals.

In many ways, a collaboration between the two brands feels like something that should've happened forever ago. And last week, the duo announced that they're finally teaming up for Surly Masher, a celebration of winter biking that's scheduled for this February.

The event is a benefit to support south Minneapolis' Full Cycle, a youth-staffed, nonprofit bike shop that supports homeless young people in the Twin Cities with paid internships, free bike classes, and a food shelf. It's happening on February 11 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Surly Brewing.

What's on tap? A beer garden, obviously, plus music and door prizes and group rides and food trucks. There's a “big ticket” prize auction, according to the Surly (brewing) site, plus snowy Surly (bike) demos and more.

Want in? You can subscribe to the Surly Masher mailing list for updates and additional info.