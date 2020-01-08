As of this morning, Kingfield's Blackbird Cafe has abruptly closed

“It is with great regret I have to announce Blackbird Cafe ceased operations as of this morning. It has been an uphill battle,” wrote owner Lara Cook in a Wednesday morning Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s sudden closure.

“I can no longer justify trying to hang on," she continued. "We fought through the road closures, burglary, a dwindling talented work force, and ever increasing costs to try and provide a neighborhood establishment that was welcoming to all. Unfortunately, no matter how much we tried, it just wasn’t enough to keep this place relevant.”

Open since the summer of 2010 at 38th Street and Nicollet Avenue, Cook only assumed ownership of the cafe in July of 2018.

During its tenure, Blackbird became a neighborhood favorite thanks to a cozy ambiance strewn with just the right amount of taxidermy, velvet, and light. In 2011, it earned the honor of Best Neighborhood Eatery in the metro from this very publication.

Their menu was casual but unexpected, spanning everything from roast lamb shanks to bahn mi. Brunches deviated from your traditional fancy egg prescription—and only Blackbird turned picking between spicy peanut noodles or Swedish pancakes into a conundrum you'd experience at 11 a.m.



…But all that's in the past, now.

Find Cook’s full parting message below.