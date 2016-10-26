Arby's is bringing a deer meat sammich to Minnesota

That's if you're using a rifle. For archers, the season started September 17.

Then again, that's a much harder discipline to master than gunning down a deer through a scope-sighted rifle.

Easiest of all? Walking up to a person wearing a visor, nodding politely and saying, "Do you have onea' those deer sammiches?"

No, wait! The drive-thru!

Arby's has the meats, as the fast food chain likes to tell us, and as of next month, those meats include venison. The Georgia-based company announced its deer meat move in a press release on Wednesday, saying Nashville, Tenn., would get first dibs on the new "Venison Sandwich," beginning on Halloween.

Six more markets will get a shot at the deer (meat) on November 4-6, and four in Minnesota: two Arby's locations in St. Cloud, one in Cloquet, and another on Park Place Boulevard in St. Louis Park. (Superior, Wisconsin, also has venison starting on that date.) Notice that the debut of the venison here coincides with the first weekend of the hunting season.

So, if you don't luck out right away, you can always go get yourself a deer that the guys at Arby's managed to hunt down.

About that sandwich. Here's how the company describes it:

The Venison Sandwich at Arby’s features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venison is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then cooked for three hours to juicy, tender perfection. The juniper berry sauce is a Cabernet steak sauce in fused with juniper berries, giving the already unique sandwich another signature twist.

Arby's chief marketing officer Rob Lynch says the venison meal is "probably the biggest stretch for us yet," which likely explains why they're only bringing it to 17 restaurants, all of them located in heavy deer-hunting states like Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

The announcement doesn't say when this new item ends, so, if you're into it, think of it like the actual deer season: While supplies last.