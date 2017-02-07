Host Lynne Rossetto Kasper, who announced Tuesday she'll retire at the end of 2017, spent 21 seasons educating food lovers on, well, pretty much everything. Her palpable warmth radiated from more than 400 public radio stations; the dulcet tones of her voice and laughter navigated many through Thanksgiving cooking conundrums during the annual “Turkey Confidential" episode. Food-wise, she’s impossible to stump.

Pepper Kasper with any question -- even something like “What should I make with a jar of chipotle jelly, four bay leaves, and a stale Nilla Wafer?” -- and she’ll know just the thing.

Filling her shoes is all but impossible, but it looks like St. Paul-based APM found a contender in Francis Lam.

In addition to being the New York Times "Eat" columnist, he's an editor-at-large at leading cook-book publisher Clarkson Potter. Lam's writing has won multiple James Bear­­d Awards and honors from the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP).

Previously, Lam served as editor at the award-winning food website Gilt Taste. He's worked as a senior writer at Salon and a contributing editor at Gourmet magazine; his writing has appeared in Bon Appetít, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Saveur, Men’s Journal, and the Financial Times. Lam was also a regular judge on Bravo’s hit TV show Top Chef Masters.

Is that not enough? Lam graduated first in his class at the Culinary Institute of America.

Welp, that ought to do it.

Kasper, who hosted Splendid Table from Minnesota Public Radio's St. Paul office, plans to contribute regularly following her retirement. Lam will host his first show on March 10. He has no plans to move to Minnesota, an MPR rep tells City Pages, though the program will continue to be produced from St. Paul.

You can catch Splendid Table on Saturdays (6 a.m.) and Sundays (10 a.m.) on MPR's 91.1 FM frequency.