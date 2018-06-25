Apartments to replace Grumpy's in downtown Minneapolis?

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has the scoop, reporting on plans submitted to the city last week. A Z-shaped, eight-story building—with 150 market rate apartments and 1,400-square feet of ground-level retail space—has been proposed at the corner of Washington and 11th Avenues. "Ox-Op Gallery and Residences" would take over the punk-y dive's 1111 Washington Ave. S. address, snaking around the existing Day Block Brewing Company and Langford Tool House. (Hence: the tetris-piece shape.)

Momentum Design Group/City of Minneapolis

There'd be just over 100 parking spaces for cars, plus another 220 for bikes. And that first-story space along Washington Avenue won't house another bar or restaurant. The proposed tenant is Ox-Op Art Gallery, the art studio run by Grumpy's owner Tom Hazelmyer, from which the development takes its name.

This wouldn't be the first Grumpy's to close—according to the Star Tribune, that would be the now-defunct Coon Rapids iteration, which opened in 1995 and sold in 2008. Grumpy's Downtown, which opened in '99, will be survived by Grumpy's Northeast (open since 1998) and Grumpy's Roseville (open since 2008).

Plans go before the City Planning Commission later this week and are available in full here.