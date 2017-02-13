"Anti-Valentine's Day" at Radisson Red includes 3-D Tinder and cheap booze

But not at Radisson Red. For those lonely and looking for love this Tuesday, Radisson Red is offering a 3-D Tinder deal: If you're using Tinder during the evening and your "match" happens to also be at Radisson Red, you'll win a free round of drinks.

To make that meet-cute go a little more smoothly, they're also offering lots of deals on booze, cheap food, and a $99 special on rooms. So, er, swipe yourself right into a night of passion?

You can also just go with your friends, get a buzz on, and fail miserably at Dance Dance Revolution, as we're sure Saint Valentine would have wanted.

The night’s events:

Extended Happy Hour from 3 to 11 p.m. with $2 off beer, wine and cocktails all night long. Special prices on appetizers, too.



DJ Master Wong from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.



Two-minute speed dating rounds and 3-D Tinder



Games including karaoke, Atari, Dance Dance Revolution, Cards Against Humanity, and more.

Radisson Red

609 S 3rd St, Minneapolis

612-252-5400

radissonred.com/minneapolis