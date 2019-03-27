Ann Kim, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen are 2019 James Beard Award finalists
The 2019 James Beard Foundation award semifinalists were announced last month, and there were a whole bunch of Twin Cities nominees.
Popol Vuh was up for Best New Restaurant, Diane Moua at Spoon and Stable for Best Pastry Chef, and Hyacinth's Rikki Giambruno was a possible Rising Star Chef of the Year, among many others.
Seven chefs got a nod for Best Chef: Midwest:
- Thomas Boemer, In Bloom, Minneapolis
- Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
- Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis
- Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis
- Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
- Karyn Tomlinson, Corner Table, Minneapolis
- Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis
The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists on Twitter from Houston this very Wednesday morning. And the women crushed it: Ann Kim, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen are all 2019 finalists.
Helllll yeah.
In the media portion, Steve Hoffman gets a nomination for his Artful Living essay: What is Northern Food? We already knew Sean Sherman, the Sioux Chef, was a 2019 James Beard Foundation Leadership Award honoree.
Last year, three Twin Cities chefs were finalists: Diane Moua (then Diane Yang), Gavin Kaysen, Steven Brown at Tilia, and Young Joni's Ann Kim. Only one chef—Kaysen—took home a win. In the media portion, The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen (University of Minnesota Press), co-authored by chef Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley, also won a James Beard award.
Find the full list of media nominees and finalists here. The 2019 winners will be announced in Chicago on May 6.