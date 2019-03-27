Ann Kim, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen are 2019 James Beard Award finalists

Popol Vuh was up for Best New Restaurant, Diane Moua at Spoon and Stable for Best Pastry Chef, and Hyacinth's Rikki Giambruno was a possible Rising Star Chef of the Year, among many others.

Seven chefs got a nod for Best Chef: Midwest:

Thomas Boemer, In Bloom, Minneapolis

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Karyn Tomlinson, Corner Table, Minneapolis

Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists on Twitter from Houston this very Wednesday morning. And the women crushed it: Ann Kim, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen are all 2019 finalists.

Helllll yeah.

In the media portion, Steve Hoffman gets a nomination for his Artful Living essay: What is Northern Food? We already knew Sean Sherman, the Sioux Chef, was a 2019 James Beard Foundation Leadership Award honoree.

Last year, three Twin Cities chefs were finalists: Diane Moua (then Diane Yang), Gavin Kaysen, Steven Brown at Tilia, and Young Joni's Ann Kim. Only one chef—Kaysen—took home a win. In the media portion, The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen (University of Minnesota Press), co-authored by chef Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley, also won a James Beard award.

Find the full list of media nominees and finalists here. The 2019 winners will be announced in Chicago on May 6.