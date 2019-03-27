comScore
Ann Kim, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen are 2019 James Beard Award finalists

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 by Emily Cassel in Food & Drink
Ann Kim, pictured here at Northeast pizza gem Young Joni, is one of this year's Best Chef: Midwest finalists.

Ann Kim, pictured here at Northeast pizza gem Young Joni, is one of this year's Best Chef: Midwest finalists. Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

The 2019 James Beard Foundation award semifinalists were announced last month, and there were a whole bunch of Twin Cities nominees.

Popol Vuh was up for Best New Restaurant, Diane Moua at Spoon and Stable for Best Pastry Chef, and Hyacinth's Rikki Giambruno was a possible Rising Star Chef of the Year, among many others.

Seven chefs got a nod for Best Chef: Midwest:

  • Thomas Boemer, In Bloom, Minneapolis
  • Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
  • Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis
  • Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis
  • Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
  • Karyn Tomlinson, Corner Table, Minneapolis
  • Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists on Twitter from Houston this very Wednesday morning. And the women crushed it: Ann Kim, Jamie Malone, and Christina Nguyen are all 2019 finalists. 

Helllll yeah.

In the media portion, Steve Hoffman gets a nomination for his Artful Living essay: What is Northern Food? We already knew Sean Sherman, the Sioux Chef, was a 2019 James Beard Foundation Leadership Award honoree.

Last year, three Twin Cities chefs were finalists: Diane Moua (then Diane Yang), Gavin Kaysen, Steven Brown at Tilia, and Young Joni's Ann Kim. Only one chef—Kaysen—took home a win. In the media portion, The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen (University of Minnesota Press), co-authored by chef Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley, also won a James Beard award.

Find the full list of media nominees and finalists here. The 2019 winners will be announced in Chicago on May 6.

