Andrew Zimmern's Chinese food restaurant opens next week, but you can drool over these food pics now

That's according to a Monday video on the forthcoming St. Louis Park restaurant's Instagram story, which will have disappeared by the time you read this post. (They later posted the opening date on Facebook.)

Luckily, you can find a lot to feast your eyes on elsewhere in that Insta profile (and Zimmern's). Things like...

This shrimp salad:

"OG" sweet and sour chicken:

Roast duck bao and buns:

And this Legends of the Hidden Temple-like bar feature, which it seems will be spewing out some of Lucky Cricket's Tiki drinks.

That's right, folks, the latest from Minnesota's own Travel Channel star (he's the guy behind Bizarre Foods and its many permutations, along with shows like The Big Food Truck Tip on Food Network) isn't only a Chinese food restaurant. No, it's also a tiki bar.

Oh, and according to the pic below, they'll have dim sum—still sumthing of a rarity in the Twin Cities.

OpenTable lists hours as 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with hours until midnight Friday and Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday. Speaking of OpenTable, you should make like a cricket and hop over there yourself if you hope to be lucky enough to snag a reservation.



Lucky Cricket

1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park

952-206-6830; luckycricket.net