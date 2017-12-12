And the first official Dayton's Project tenant is...

Tim McKee's Market House Collaborative is humming in St. Paul; the Lynnhall landed on Lyndale Avenue in May. Malcolm Yards Market will soon set up shop not far from Surly, and Keg & Case seems just about ready to open in the old Schmidt Brewery space. And then, of course, we have south Minneapolis' Midtown Global Market, which was the first to bring the shared-space, little-bit-of-everything vendor and restaurant idea to the Twin Cities in 2006.

So it seems exceedingly on-trend that the first official tenant announced for the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis is -- what else? -- another food hall.

This one, Dayton's Food Hall & Market, comes from local celeb chef Andrew Zimmern, the four-time James Beard Award winner and creator/host of the Travel Channel's Bizarre Food series. He's partnering with Robert Montaid, who co-founded Gansevoort Market in NYC.

"Zimmern envisions the market to be a mix of well-known food vendors, local treasures, fresh food purveyors, and food makers creating a market that will be the first of its kind in the Twin Cities," according to a release this morning, though it's not clear what, specifically, makes it different from Twin Cities food halls like Midtown Global Market or Market House.

Size, maybe? This'll be massive: a 40,000-square foot space at 700 Nicollet Mall split between the first and lower floors, with "traditional food vendors, concierge food services for commercial tenants, a food business incubator, curated entertainment, and activations all aimed at making Dayton’s Food Hall & Market the gold standard for experiential dining in downtown Minneapolis." Think butchers selling fresh meats and seafood, plus bakers (we'd take another Salty Tart, just saying) and artisanal purveyors of assorted specialty items.

The "curated entertainment" portion is intriguing, too -- Zimmern adds that downtown "has been in need of a clubhouse like this, where all are welcome to come enjoy great food, first class amenities, and entertainment programming."

Details will likely emerge over time; Dayton's Food Hall & Market isn't on track to open until mid-2019. We'll keep you updated on tenants and more as we learn about 'em.