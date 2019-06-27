An Oktoberfest-style beer garden in a box is rolling into Minneapolis

It seems silly to ask why this is happening at all. Why question random fun? Yet there’s a slightly more serious motive behind the long-haul, decked-out, Bauhaus-style food truck party.

Wiesn in a Box’s visit is part of a year-long campaign called “Wunderbar Together: Year of German American Friendship.” The initiative was funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, implemented by the Goethe-Institut, and supported by the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

The plan to haul a German food truck around the nation was hatched in hopes of doing what traditional diplomacy can’t -- or, more accurately, hasn’t been able to, as of late. Make no mistake, this is a battle for hearts and minds, and the weapons here are charged with carbs.

“Could there be a better way to celebrate German American friendship than with beer and pretzels?” the people in charge asked, when alerting City Pages to Wiesn in a Box’s existence.

Well, we can think of one.

Things being out of our control as they are, we'll default to this saying in America: if wishes were horses…

Try not to think too deeply about Wiesn in a Box, though. We no longer bat an eye at Christmas in July, so why not celebrate Oktoberfest in June? From one side of the Atlantic to the other, dankeshön for the beer and pretzels… and, please know we're also not pleased with reality.



Wiesn in a Box

1500 44th Avenue N

Minneapolis, MN

Friday June 28th, 2019 -- festivities start at 4 p.m.