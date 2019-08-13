Amy Klobuchar sells out MN State Fair in Iowa, where she polls at 3 percent

It was backhanded!

Klobuchar spent last week and weekend as one of the "stars" of the Iowa State Fair, according to the Post. This, despite the fact she is not "polling well" there. To be more specific, Klobuchar hasn't cracked the top five or crossed the 5 percent threshold in any Iowa polls this summer, per 538.

There are probably lots of reasons for the low numbers, among them Amy's low name recognition relative to other candidates, coupled with the fact roughly 5,000 people are running.

There's another reason, though, and it is that Amy Klobuchar makes it pretty damn hard to know where she stands. The middle, generally, though sometimes it's hard to even figure out what that means.

On health care, on immigration, on student loan debt, on whether she's a mean boss... Klobuchar finds a way to indicate things are more complicated than your question implies, she plans to take a careful approach, and thank you so very much for asking.

Whatever. Waffle on the major issues affecting millions of Americans if you must. Running for president's probably harder than it looks. But there is one type of fence-sitting by which we cannot abide.

Klobuchar speaks to a big crowd at the Register’s soapbox. “There have been a lot of comparisons between the Iowa State Fair and the Minnesota State Fair. I’m not going to say which one is better.” — Patrick Condon (@patricktcondon) August 10, 2019

First, consider the excruciating verbal gymnastics Amy deployed to dodge this. The phrasing somehow absolves even the people with the audacity to form an opinion. As meaningless ways of letting everyone off the hook go, "there have been a lot of comparisons" ranks right up there with "mistakes were made."

On that note, no mistakes have been made by the Klobuchar campaign. That's the problem. She's playing it straight, and right down the middle, and running the same kind of risk-averse campaign that usually pays off here in Minnesota.

"I'm not going to say which one is better" implies Amy might indeed think one is better, or at least hints at the possibility that yes, one could be better. She just doesn't want to say.

Is it too late to reissue Profiles in Courage with a new chapter?

The replies to Star Tribune politics editor Pat Condon's tweet indicate this wishy washiness is going over as well as an undercooked pork chop.

That’s an “all foam, no beer” response if I’ve ever heard one. — Hal Kimball (@kimballhal) August 10, 2019

I'm shocked that Senator "Frozen pizza is a vegetable" lacks moral conviction. — HotKarlMalone (@HotKarlMalone) August 11, 2019

I mean, it's a common joke that she can't form an opinion on anything, but apparently it's not actually a joke? — Hog #23 (@DiscordianStooj) August 11, 2019

Fact-checked: True. — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) August 11, 2019

And, perhaps cruelest but most on-point of all:

Even the tweets about her are boring AF. — Minnesota PitchFork (@mr_pitchfork) August 10, 2019

The Iowa State Fair runs through August 18. The Minnesota State Fair opens August 22, and runs through September 2. In theory, someone could spend this weekend at Iowa's, next weekend at Minnesota's, come to an informed opinion about which one is superior, and state it publicly. Whichever badass does that should be our next president.