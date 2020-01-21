All Square, Minneapolis' globally celebrated sandwich shop, is crowdfunding a food truck

The south Minneapolis sandwich shop, which offers living-wage jobs to the previously incarcerated, has been a smash hit, racking up glowing headlines from Fast Company, Oprah, and, perhaps most importantly, City Pages. TIME even declared it one of the 100 most important places in the whole dang world.

Now All Square would like to take its platform of crispy, gooey sandwiches and criminal justice reform on the road. At press time, 90 backers have pledged $12,633 to help create the first-ever All Square food truck via this Kickstarter.

The ultimate goal? To raise $60,000 (various pledge tiers are rewarded with various goodies). Around town and at catering events, the truck would serve a variety of the specialty grilled cheeses -- Basil Pesto, Jerk Chicken, Jalapeño Popper, many more -- available at All Square HQ, according to the campaign. All Square has had success with crowdfunding in the past; its brick-'n'-mortar home at 4047 Minnehaha Ave. was seeded with $60,000 in Kickstarter bucks.

With this potential expansion, All Square's mission statement -- "Don't judge, just eat -- seems to be resonating.

“People have gone to prison, done their shit, and they’re being punished as much as 41 years later,” CEO/founder Emily Hunt Turner told us last year. “We’re not just out to reduce recidivism. We’re not just out to provide minimum-wage jobs. We want to generate leaders. That’s who we are and what we do.”

