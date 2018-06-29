The much-hyped, highly anticipated Meyvn (née Maven), a bagel shop-slash-bar-slash-sandwichery-slash-small-plates place from the Saint Dinette team, is quietly up and running starting today. They're open until 2 Friday, and then for practice dinner service from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Emily Cassel

The menu might shift; for now, there are bagels (plain/everything/garlic and onion/poppy/sesame/brown sugar), and an array of schmears (highly endorse the green onion, but there's also whitefish, hummus, etc.).

Protein-wise, top it off with pastrami— better yet: pastrami salmon—or smoked turkey or corned beef or Taylor's ham or an egg or bacon or lox. Or some combination! I'm no mathemetician, but I think are "roughly one million" permutations.

Emily Cassel

Small plates include shakshouka, hummus with wood-fired pita, and falafel; sandwiches range from cheesesteak to hot pastrami (and come with a snappy garlic pickle, made in-house).

Pop by for dinner this week and you can treat yourself to, among other things, "Midwest Caviar": a deconstructed deviled egg-esque dish that serves up roe on a Zapp's potato chip. There's also these pierogi:

Bobby Moss

And there's a full bar, too, stocked with everything from Hamm's to a Middle Eastern-inspired bloody with house-made Harissa (and a kosher salt and za'atar rim).

Again: Meyvn's open until 2 p.m. today.

Better hurry.

Meyvn

901 W. Lake St.

612-802-3848