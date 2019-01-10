After opening on the corner of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue at the very end of November 2017, Minneapolis restaurant the Hasty Tasty has closed, effective immediately. An employee tipped CP off when they received a staff-wide email Wednesday night, and a former PR rep for the restaurant confirmed the closure.

That means the piles of meat the Hasty Tasty once turned out thanks to its 5,000-pound custom smoker are gone, along with the wood-fired, sharable small plates.

Gone too are clever cocktails like the Chicken Fried Fizz, with its chicken-fried cane syrup and crispy skin garnish. Nick Kosevich and the cocktail wizards at Bittercube developed the Hasty Tasty's bar program, calling it the pinnacle of what they'd done at their other Minneapolis-St. Paul projects like Can Can Wonderland.

The restaurant had been active on social channels as recently as this weekend, and there's been no mention since about the closure. We've reached out and will update with additional info on the Hasty Tasty and what's coming to take its place if/when we have it.

Until then, looks like 710 W. Lake St.—which was vacant for three years before the Hasty Tasty opened—is empty yet again.