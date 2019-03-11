After heartbreaking fire, community rallies to support Thirsty Whale Bakery

The husband-wife duo were getting ready to commemorate their bakery's first birthday in north Minneapolis, where they've been serving over-the-top custom cakes and adorable doughnuts since March 10 of last year.

But tragedy struck early Friday morning, when a fire ripped through their home in North. "The house and all belongings were a total loss," according to a GoFundMe to support the couple that went live later that day. And it gets sadder: The Minneapolis Fire Department was able to save the couple's puppy and two cats, but their pit/lab mix—a rescue described as "literally Megan’s baby"—didn't survive.

If there's any sort of silver lining in this overall horrible situation, it's that it's shown the resiliency and generosity of Thirsty Whale's community. That GoFundMe went up Friday and has been shared on Facebook almost 3,000 times. By Sunday night, nearly 400 people had raised more than $18,785 for the couple, surpassing the campaign's initial $15,000 goal.

"We have our health, we have each other, and we have you," the Bakers wrote on Facebook. "We are absolutely speechless and humbled by the outpouring of love and support you have all shown us. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you."

("Kyle and Megan have literally been moved to tears by your incredible generosity and messages," a GoFundMe update adds.)

Meanwhile, Thirsty Whale reopened Saturday morning—another act of selflessness that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Also, shoutout to @thirstywhalebak for finishing our custom cake and cupcakes despite the awful circumstances they’ve been dealing with. What a great group of people that has our support forever. Support their Go Fund Me if you can: https://t.co/hEKirzNMQy — William Davis (@WilhelmDavis) March 10, 2019

So again, if you're looking for that GoFundMe link, it's here.

And if you want to support the bakery in person (and get some cupcakes for yourself in the process), you can find them at 4149 Fremont Ave. N.

You just might want to get there early...