We were referring to the counter at Sunny's Market in Northeast, where Bark and the Bite's food truck settled into a semi-permanent home among the paper towels and condoms and Hot Cheetos.

But the meaty operation hasn't been open for a few months... nor has Sunny's. A fire ripped through the space in late October, and the building is currently condemned.

The silver lining here, if you're looking for one, is that this whole mess really, ehm... lit a fire under their asses. According to Bark and the Bite business manager Mark Myers: "We were working towards a restaurant, but the fire really catalyzed the process."

So, a few months later, they've announced they're opening one. Bark and the Bite's full-service, fully fledged restaurant is heading for the former home of Heirloom, which closed last year after a brief-but-beloved two and a half years at 2186 Marshall Ave. in St. Paul.

Expect all the old favorites to make the move to St. Paul, along with expanded offerings—smoked turkey, for example, and more frequent brisket appearances. "New stuff coming too ... We have a lot more space now, and we'll even have a full bar."

Bark and the Bite chef Noah Miller strikes a pose in his new full-service St. Paul restaurant Daniel Mick

Myers says they're bummed to be leaving Northeast, but waiting out repairs on their building just wasn't reasonable.

"It's been a strange few months recovering from losing our home and finding an amazing new location," he adds, "and we can't wait to share it with everyone."

Bark and the Bite St. Paul should open in early April, and if you prefer your smoky offerings to go, you'll still be able to order from the takeout counter.

Only now, you won't be able to get your toilet paper and incense in the same trip.