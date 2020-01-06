After extreme Christmas run, Betty Danger's closes shop until spring

Purists might even say Betty Danger’s Country Club – ope, Mary’s Christmas Palace – could’ve at least kept their myriad trees up until the Epiphany, amirite?

But alas, it turns out the bar's is all for show and profit (not holiness at all!) as bright and early on New Year’s Day, "Betty" herself posted this note to her club members:

Happy New Year!

We are CLOSED for the season and hibernating until SPRING.

Betty Danger’s will resume regular business hours beginning April 3, 2020.

See you soon!

Love, Betty

When asked for comment on this (the first ever) winter closure, Betty Dangers’ representative Donny Nelson pointed at the financial burden of winter for the bar. “We are looking for new ways to operate both restaurants to make it more financially feasible to be open in the winter,” presumably alluding to Betty Dangers’ sister restaurant, Psycho Suzi’s, as well.

“For our own financial well being and sanity, we have decided we need to make some adjustments,” said Nelson. “We have always been a seasonal restaurant and a themed restaurant with various subparts and these factors, along with the size of our footprint and layout, make both locations exorbitantly expensive to operate… and winter is the death hammer.”

By setting a target reopen date for early April, it seems Betty Danger’s will leave just enough time to knock the dust loose and work out all those service kinks before hosting their annual Kentucky Derby Debutante Party, which would this year fall on Saturday, May 2 and regularly ranks among the most well-attended Derby Day parties in the Twin Cities.

Until then, devotees of the northeast Minneapolis institution of frippery will simply have to sit it out during the coldest… or join a real country club. (If the latter, let me know what that application process is like, please? Your author is genuinely curious.)