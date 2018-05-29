News of the closure came via a Facebook post this weekend, in which the restaurant thanked everyone "for your patronage and great memories!!" (Double exclamation marks theirs!)

As the PiPress reports, Fern's owner Dan Dahlin filed for bankruptcy in September. “I’m 72 and in questionable health,” he said at the time, adding that he'd just had open heart surgery. “We have loyal staff here. I’m hoping someone will come with one of those mergers, acquisitions or partnerships and help me out. Someone new coming in could continue to run it under Fabulous Fern’s, or something else.”

That clearly didn't happen. Which is very sad. Sadder still is that Dahlin told the paper that things had just gotten too tough for him since his friend and co-owner, Charles Senkler, died in 2015.

In any case, Cathedral Hill is about to get a little less fabulous. No word yet as for what will come next at 400 Selby Ave.