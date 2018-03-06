Market Bar-B-Que has been 'cueing up ribs, chicken, and brisket since 1946, always remaining in or near downtown through numerous locations, most recently at 1414 Nicolett Ave. S.

But according to a Tuesday release from the Polski family, they've learned their block is going to be redeveloped, meaning Market's gotta go.

A shakeup, sure, but the Polskis are no strangers to being on the move -- they even have a food truck -- so later this year, they'll open their doors in a new neighborhood: northeast Minneapolis. No specific address just yet, but the father-son duo of Steve and Anthony Polski plan to take "as much of the iconic décor and equipment as possible" to their new Northeast home, according to the release. (Hopefully, that means the neon sign is coming.) And it sounds like the pair are also firing up some new BBQ dishes for Market 2.0.

What else should you know about this Twin Cities institution? Well! Lizzo lost her phone there once.

Relatable!

When City Pages profiled Market waaay back in 2010, Anthony -- the third-generation Polski to man the Loring Park stalwart -- told us that the restaurant's ability to endure 12 (now 13) presidential administrations and so much more comes down to hard work, direct heat, wood, and 60-plus-year-old recipes.

A little more from that story:

Anthony Polski, the third Polski to own and run the place, says the key is to never coast, to never let up, to work hard and to always strive to have the freshest and best-quality food possible. He learned this from his father, Steve, who learned it from his father, Williard. Market Barbecue has only had three owners. The same lack of turnover extends to the pit masters. The current one, Michael Hammond, has been cooking ribs there for 32 years. He learned the secrets from Viola Wright, who had worked there for 34 years. Three owners and two pit masters in 64 years.

"We do it the hard way," Anthony adds in the Youtube video below. "Someone gets here early in the morning, starts a fire with wood, starts cooking from scratch ... there's just not a lot of places like ours left."

The Market Bar-B-Que move is scheduled for late 2018.

Correction: This story has been changed to reflect that Market Bar-B-Que has held numerous locations over the years.