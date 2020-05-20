After 29 years in business, Moose & Sadie's permanently closes

In 1991, Moose & Sadie’s opened at at 212 Third Ave. N. – yunno, back when the neighborhood was still called "the Warehouse District.” Since then, it not only held its own through waves of development, but carved out a niche for itself, becoming known for providing workplace respite and drool-worthy slices of pie, in equal measure.

Though they’d been closed to guests since March 16, a brief note posted on Tuesday evening to their social media accounts informed customers of the establishment's permanent closure. Shock and sadness ensued.

“With immense sorrow, we have closed our doors for the last time. The economic impact of this crisis was just too much for our business to overcome,” wrote Moose & Sadie’s owners, Susan Muskat and Peter Kirihara. “It's been 29 years. We had a good run.”

Find Moose & Sadie’s full parting message below: