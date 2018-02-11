In a Facebook post that's garnered literally thousands of comments and shares and sad reacts, the popular party spot on Grand Ave. in St. Paul promised to spend the next mont-plus "showing appreciation and thanks to our loyal customers, neighbors, and past & present staff for all their support and patronage of our restaurant."

Specifically, that means happy hour and half-price bottles of wine all day, every day until their time runs out.

But! The news isn't all sad! Luke Shimp, the restaurateur behind Red Cow and Red Rabbit, is taking over the space, bringing a second Red Rabbit location to St. Paul. He plans to add a wood-fire grill and pizza oven, according to a Sunday release, and the Onion's patio, outdoor fireplace, and popular sidewalk seating are all sticking around.

"We’re very proud and grateful, but it’s time for a change," Wild Onion owner Jay Salmen said in the release, noting that his was the first restaurant in the neighborhood to "fit the niche between the bar/burger joint and white tablecloth dining."

"We opened at a time when the restaurant industry was going through some big changes," he added. "People wanted high-end dining, but they also wanted a relaxed atmosphere. We created a winning combination.”

Winning indeed -- all the mourners pouring their hearts out on Facebook are the proof.

Wild Onion's last day will be March 31 -- so you still have a good six weeks to say goodbye and take advantage of those all-day happy hour deals -- and Red Rabbit is looking to make its debut in mid-summer.