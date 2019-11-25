After 14 years in business, Spoonriver will close in December

The message was delivered with the same warmth and sincerity that had endeared the restaurant to Twin Cities diners for the past 14 years.

“It’s always hard to say goodbye,” began the heartfelt missive. “Spoonriver has never been just a restaurant. Relationships have always been at the heart of our business. Our mission has been to build a healthier community through the meals we serve.”

Open since 2005, Spoonriver has been a stalwart of theater and arts patrons thanks to its perch adjacent to the Guthrie Theater and Mill City Museum. Still others flocked to independent of events for Spoonriver’s ability to deliver beautiful vegetarian-friendly fare in an upscale setting.

At the same time as the impending closure was addressed, the beloved restaurant’s heirs were revealed. Spoonriver’s co-owner Brenda Langton has appointed Birchwood Café and the Minnesota Farmers Union as joint-successors to the space.

Birchwood Cafe confirmed the budding venture in a separate statement: “We are so grateful that Brenda chose us, in partnership with our friends at the Minnesota Farmers Union, to carry on her legacy of connecting eaters with the farmers who grow our food!”

We’ll update as details emerge about the new, joint venture between Birchwood and MFU, but for now Langton has assured folks she won’t be stepping away from the area entirely. Not only will diners have until December 21 to bid goodbye to Spoonriver in-person, but Langton says she’ll remain involved with the Mill City Farmers’ Market, which she (also) co-founded back in 2006.