Afro Deli is moving to the East Bank

That day has come, but luckily they’ve got a new plan.

Watch for them around the beginning of the year in the old Dairy Queen space in Stadium Village. According to the Minnesota Daily, owner Abdirahman Kahin said he's saddened to be leaving his loyal customer base on the West Bank, but he's looking forward to the new challenge.



They've got some work to do on the space but they hope to be open by January 2017.

In the meantime, get your chapati wrap fix at their downtown St. Paul Location.



716 Washington Ave., SE, Minneapolis

afrodeli.com