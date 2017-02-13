Afro Deli in Stadium Village opens today (and they're giving away free sambusas!)
It was a sad day when we learned of the imminent demise of Afro Deli on the West Bank. The wonderful, pan-African grab-and-go counter served everything from gyros to curry.
But the enterprising restaurant quickly regrouped and announced they'd be taking over the old Dairy Queen space in Stadium Village.
And they have. Today is the grand opening, and they're celebrating by giving away a gratis sambusa to the first 500 customers (with purchase).
Now open.
716 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis
afrodeli.com
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content