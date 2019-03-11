The lauded Minneapolis restaurant from chef Jim Christiansen closed last May, but wasn't meant to disappear forever. The plan then was to return and reopen as two new, separate restaurants that shared the space.

Then, in October, Minneapolis/St. Paul Mag reported that the Heyday team wouldn't be coming back after all, following a series of unfortunate events including Christiansen's extended illness.

Enter Fire & Nice Alehouse.

The Business Journal reported last week that Fire & Nice comes from owner Nate Ropes (a former taproom manager at Insight Brewing) and executive chef Aaron Hargrave (owner of the Blue Fire Pizza food truck).

Conceptually, Heyday's successor will be a liiiittle different. That was a high-concept spot, with the restaurant and its chef racking up national acclaim from Bon Appetit and Food & Wine. CP called it the "new face of American dining."

Of Fire & Nice, Ropes tells the Business Journal: "We're not a foodie place, but we do have great pizza and great beer."

This'll be a much more laid-back spot, with a wood-fired oven cooking moderately priced pizzas and apps. It'll have 32 taplines, many held down by locals. But there'll be unexpected stuff here, too: Expect pizza toppings to include less-common options like rabbit and elk.

As for an opening? They're looking to get cooking by around mid-April.

Fire & Nice Alehouse

2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis