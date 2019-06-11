A summerlong pizza/ice cream pop-up party is coming to St. Paul

...

...

...

Hell, I'll quit dancing around it: In all likelihood, we all scream for the dang stuff!

That (alleged) truism will be half of the delicious equation at St. Paul's Delicata Pizza, which is teaming with Sweet Science Ice Cream for a summerlong pop-up series near Como Park.

Opened by restaurateur Matty O’Reilly (Republic, Bar Brigade, Red River Kitchen) in 2017, Delicata specializes in gourmet crispy-crust pizzas. Its bar list includes on-top prosecco; its killer patio is ideal for summer evenings. Housed in St. Paul's buzzy Keg and Case food hall since 2018, Sweet Science won our vaunted Best Ice Cream prize that very year. The adventurous scoop shop was previously nestled beneath Como's Spring Cafe, another of O’Reilly's ventures.

Head to Delicata HQ (1341 Pascal St.) on the following dates to binge on 'za and ice cream: June 21 (4-9 p.m.), June 22 (3-9 p.m.), July 5 (4-9 p.m.), July 6 (3-9 p.m.) July 19 (4-9 p.m.), July 20 (3-9 p.m.), August 2 (4-9 p.m.) August 3 (3-9 p.m.), August 16 (4-9 p.m.), August 17 (3-9 p.m.).