A sneak peek of Paisley Park's food menu

And not just any food of course, but a princely menu of some of the star’s all time favorite menu items.

Management tapped Prince’s personal chefs Ray and Juell Roberts to compile the menu and head up the food program, so you’re going to get an intimate look into the star’s preferences with this dining experience.

And, says Ray Roberts, you’ll notice that the menu is vegetarian, but not vegan, as people continue to report.

Each item is accompanied by a special story or memory about Prince. Here are a few of our faves:

Bibb Lettuce Cups

"We often made Bibb Lettuce Cups with herbed quinoa and beets for Prince. He loved how the mint and the spicy chile-lime dressing combined in this dish. Salads were a part of his daily menu-- he loved to eat food that gave him energy and enjoyed dishes that were “alive” like he was. Since he was a vegetarian most of the time, Prince needed protein wherever he could get it and quinoa was an easy way to have some in any meal."

Cowgirl Minis

"These are small cookies made with rolled oats, coconut, and white and dark chocolate. We made these many times for Prince’s late-night parties, including for his final party, where he showed off the new guitar that had just been made for him."

Chocolate Mousse Cake

"This is a version of Prince’s favorite cake, He loved his sweets, but chocolate mousse cake was his JAM! He loved this cake so much that occasionally I would save him an extra slice for later in the night."

Get the entire nine-item menu at Paisley when it eventually opens for regular tours.