A semi-exhaustive list of Twin Cities taproom holiday markets

The consumerist kind.

But a cool way to feel less shitty about buying a bunch of stuff during the holidays is to support local makers, and not, ya know... Amazon. Better yet? Shop local and hit up Twin Cities taprooms at the same time. Those winter seasonals ain't gonna drink themselves!

Here's a semi-exhaustive list of breweries and distilleries hosting holiday markets this year. Did we miss one? Email/Tweet at/Facebook Message us with details—we'll be adding to it throughout the season.

Orange Friday at Indeed Brewing Co.

On November 23, Indeed's skipping Black Friday for the more on-brand Orange Friday, with books from Cream and Amber, art by Chuck U (the guy who designs their very-cool cans), and more. See something you like? Might as well get it: Your purchase comes with a free gift from Indeed's brand-new gear shop. The taproom opens at noon, shopping starts at 2, and happy hour goes until 6. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Co-Op Shop Holiday Market

Fair State's lineup of local vendors includes the sweet (Houndstooth Honey from northeast Minneapolis), the spicy (Nuclear Nectar small-batch hot sauce), and the caffeinated (Gutter Punk Coffee). Not shopping for snacks? There's also plenty of art and jewelry. And Fair State's market spans two days—shop noon to 6 on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Fifth Annual Made By Hands Holiday Sale

More than 30 crafty folks will appear at Bauhaus' holiday sale, which has expanded to two days in 2019: Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th from noon to 6 p.m. They'll have a heated tent on the patio, so you can stay nice and toasty while you browse wares from Cogito Prints, Sharab Shrubs, Isadore Nut Company, and so many more. (The beer should help with that whole keeping warm thing, too. Might we recommend a Winterloper?) Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, Minneapolis

So many chances to shop at Lakes & Legends this season Minneapolis Craft Market

Plaid Friday & Small Business Saturday Winter Markets

It's a big weekend at Sociable Cider Werks, where Friday's market coincides with the Cheers to Five Years anniversary party. They'll be back in action again on Small Business Saturday (More like Small Business Ciderday, am I right?), with cold-weather gear from Flip 'Em the Bird and natural spa products by Sweet Mana and much more. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis

Able Holiday Makers Market

Burly Babe Woodworking, Noble Soap Gallery, and Tempest Goods (handmade soy candles) are among the local makers you'll find at Able's Small Business Saturday market. They'll be there from noon to 4:30 p.m., along with Sweet Root Vegan Bakery and Kari Lee Art and Katie Monroe Pottery. Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

Shop Local, Drink Local: Local Artisan Market

Head out to Eagan for Bald Man's Small Biz Saturday celebration; they'll have hand-thrown pottery (Heidi Van Schooten), repurposed leather goods (Desdamona Doolittle), and high-quality beauty products (Rodan + Fields), plus a Bald Man holiday swag booth. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Suite 28, Eagan

Support Local Hustle: BIPOC Pop-Up at DuNord

Du Nord's December 1 pop-up highlights BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artists and bakers and makers and creatives of all kinds. Some are queer or trans or disabled or chronically ill, which can make finding accessible markets tough. Enter the Support Local Hustle pop-up. Most goods—from Pickle Witch pickles to Stitch Monkey accessories to Yumyum Brownies baked treats—are between just a dollar and $30, and many offer sliding-scale pricing. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 32nd St. E., Minneapolis

Hygge Holiday Market

You already know Lawless as the hosts of the craziest Christmas pop-up in town. (If you don't, then you really need to check it out—it's like Santa Claus threw up in there... in a good way!) Why not experience the red and green and totally-tinseled-out chaos while getting a jump on your holiday shopping? Every Sunday in December from 4 to 8 p.m., Minneapolis Craft Market will be in the back-room-turned-holiday-tiki-grotto. Lawless Distilling, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Lawless goes *all out* for the holidays again in 2018. Lawless Distilling Company

A Handmade Holiday Market + A Very Vintage Holiday Market + Procraftinate

Shopping handmade? Get to Lakes & Legends on December 1, 8, or 15, where Minneapolis Craft Market will feature new artists every weekend. Shopping secondhand? Pop by the brewery on December 16, when Minneapolis Vintage Market will bring 20 vintage sellers to Loring Park to share their salvaged goods. Doing last-minute panic shopping? Procraftinate handmade holiday market is there for you on December 22. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis

Queer Bizarre: Homo for the Holigays

Craft beer, holiday shopping, and "a room full of the most creative queers in Minneapolis"? Don't mind if we do! Queer Bizarre is "back and gayer than ever," with 15-plus queer and trans artists and makers heading to Insight on December 6 (5 to 10 p.m.). They'll also be collecting money at the door for SWOP Minneapolis—last year, door donations topped $1,000. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No Coast Craft-O-Rama

Okay, it's not technically in a brewery, but Craft-O-Rama is at Midtown Global Market, where you'll find Eastlake Craft Brewing. Loophole! This urban- and indie-style arts and crafts fest is in its 13th year of showcasing unique artists and designers and crafters. Check it out on December 7 (3 to 8 p.m.) or December 8 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Tattersall Holiday Market

Tattersall's December 8 holiday shopping extravaganza is as big as St. Nick is wide: Nearly 50 vendors selling everything from leather goods to candles to outdoor gear to records to are setting up shop at the Northeast distillery. On the beverage side, you'll find pop-up bars, drink collabs with Sharab Shrubs and Hobby Farmer Canning Company, and more. Runs noon to 6 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE # 150, Minneapolis

North Loop Holiday Bazaar

Thirty-five vendors will join Modist's seasonal bazaar, one of the biggest holiday markets Minneapolis Craft is hosting this year. Clay, candles, garden goods, jewelry, art, and even handcrafted wooden fishing lures from SS Bait Co.—you name it, you can find it in the North Loop taproom on December 9 from noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis