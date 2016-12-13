A place to satisfy your pork gyro craving, plus 5 other new and coming soon restaurants

Owners say they are primarily a takeout restaurant serving Korean short ribs, bulgogi, as well as a bulgogi burger with kimchee and a fried egg; plus kimchee pancakes, mandus (Korean dumplings) and more.

Now open

735 East 48th St., Minneapolis

612-564-6300

sumdem.com

Khunnai Thai

We recently reported that Krung Thep Thai would be closing on Eat Street, and that we'd subsequently lose one of Minneapolis’ true gems for Thai eating. But all is not lost, not by a long shot. While the owners of Krung Thep are making plans for retirement, one of their longtime employees is taking over the space. Khunnai Thai will serve classic dishes from Sue Yotharak’s family repertoire, plus some of the beloved dishes from Krung Thep.

Now open

2523 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

612-874-7721

khunnaithaicuisine.com

Crisp & Green Wayzata

Health-conscious boxer that he is, big-time local restaurateur Ryan Burnet (of Burch, Bar La Grassa, Barrio, others) wanted in on that healthy-affordable-delicious concept. So he came up with Crisp & Green, the salad, smoothie and grain bowl chain that will fuel power lunchers and ladies who lunch (and linger) alike.

The first location is now open in Wayzata, and we’re looking forward to the second opening downtown in the old Sapor space very soon, and probably others to follow. Don't miss their "aguas frescas" fresh squeezed juices made daily with no added sweetners in flavors like cucumber lime and pineapple ginger.

Now open

755 East Lake St., Wayzata

952-476-2591

crispandgreen.com

Dunkin' Donuts

We’ve barely brushed the glaze off our desks from our Tim Horton's Timbits binge, and here comes the first Twin Cities outpost of Dunkin' Donuts to deliver more of what America craves (fried dough and caffeine).

The first Twin Cities location (Dunkin' Donuts has been open previously in Rochester and Duluth) is now open in New Hope, with 15 more locations scheduled to drop, eventually, in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville, St. Paul, West St. Paul, Woodbury, and elsewhere.

But don’t wait. Go to New Hope now if your donut cravings run specific to the big pink and orange awning.

Now open

7820 42nd Ave N., New Hope

651-592-0565

dunkindonuts.com

The Naughty Greek

Yes, the restaurant scene taketh away, but it also explodeth. Many of us cried when Cupcake Bakery went away in the cities (they still have locations at the Mall of America and Eagan). But cupcakes were no longer having their moment, and now taking over that Snelling avenue space. . . Pork gyros?

Gyros, or shawarma as we know them locally, are usually made of beef or lamb, but at the Naughty Greek, they say that “traditional Greek Gyro is always hand-selected 100% fresh pork ­— no lamb, no beef. Period.”

This theory shall require further investigation, but if you’re skeptical, know that they also serve chicken and vegetarian gyros, plus beef souvlaki (you know them more commonly as shish kebab.)

What makes this Greek so naughty aside from the porky gyros? “Salacious eggplant spread,” “suggestive mezze platters,” and “naughty fries” topped with oregano and feta, to name a few.

Now open

181 Snelling Ave N., St. Paul

651-219-4438

thenaughtygreek.com

Revival St. Paul

When is Revival, the fried chicken champ of Minneapolis going to open in St. Paul? Soon. Very soon. The opening date is set for before Christmas, and their Facebook page promises: “the wait is almost over.” The wait does feel a little like waiting for Christmas morning to come. When we know, you'll know.

Opens soon

525 Selby Ave., St. Paul

revivalmpls.com

