A place to satisfy your pork gyro craving, plus 5 other new and coming soon restaurants
Sum Dem Korean BBQ
After having very little in the way of Korean BBQ in Minneapolis, Hoban's grill-your-own opened in Uptown early this year to great fanfare, Northeast's new Young Joni is serving a smattering of Korean-style BBQ faves, and now Sum Dem has quietly opened in south Minneapolis.
Owners say they are primarily a takeout restaurant serving Korean short ribs, bulgogi, as well as a bulgogi burger with kimchee and a fried egg; plus kimchee pancakes, mandus (Korean dumplings) and more.
Now open
735 East 48th St., Minneapolis
612-564-6300
sumdem.com
Khunnai Thai
We recently reported that Krung Thep Thai would be closing on Eat Street, and that we'd subsequently lose one of Minneapolis’ true gems for Thai eating. But all is not lost, not by a long shot. While the owners of Krung Thep are making plans for retirement, one of their longtime employees is taking over the space. Khunnai Thai will serve classic dishes from Sue Yotharak’s family repertoire, plus some of the beloved dishes from Krung Thep.
Now open
2523 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
612-874-7721
khunnaithaicuisine.com
Crisp & Green Wayzata
Health-conscious boxer that he is, big-time local restaurateur Ryan Burnet (of Burch, Bar La Grassa, Barrio, others) wanted in on that healthy-affordable-delicious concept. So he came up with Crisp & Green, the salad, smoothie and grain bowl chain that will fuel power lunchers and ladies who lunch (and linger) alike.
The first location is now open in Wayzata, and we’re looking forward to the second opening downtown in the old Sapor space very soon, and probably others to follow. Don't miss their "aguas frescas" fresh squeezed juices made daily with no added sweetners in flavors like cucumber lime and pineapple ginger.
Now open
755 East Lake St., Wayzata
952-476-2591
crispandgreen.com
Dunkin' Donuts
We’ve barely brushed the glaze off our desks from our Tim Horton's Timbits binge, and here comes the first Twin Cities outpost of Dunkin' Donuts to deliver more of what America craves (fried dough and caffeine).
The first Twin Cities location (Dunkin' Donuts has been open previously in Rochester and Duluth) is now open in New Hope, with 15 more locations scheduled to drop, eventually, in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville, St. Paul, West St. Paul, Woodbury, and elsewhere.
But don’t wait. Go to New Hope now if your donut cravings run specific to the big pink and orange awning.
Now open
7820 42nd Ave N., New Hope
651-592-0565
dunkindonuts.com
The Naughty Greek
Yes, the restaurant scene taketh away, but it also explodeth. Many of us cried when Cupcake Bakery went away in the cities (they still have locations at the Mall of America and Eagan). But cupcakes were no longer having their moment, and now taking over that Snelling avenue space. . . Pork gyros?
Gyros, or shawarma as we know them locally, are usually made of beef or lamb, but at the Naughty Greek, they say that “traditional Greek Gyro is always hand-selected 100% fresh pork — no lamb, no beef. Period.”
This theory shall require further investigation, but if you’re skeptical, know that they also serve chicken and vegetarian gyros, plus beef souvlaki (you know them more commonly as shish kebab.)
What makes this Greek so naughty aside from the porky gyros? “Salacious eggplant spread,” “suggestive mezze platters,” and “naughty fries” topped with oregano and feta, to name a few.
Now open
181 Snelling Ave N., St. Paul
651-219-4438
thenaughtygreek.com
Revival St. Paul
When is Revival, the fried chicken champ of Minneapolis going to open in St. Paul? Soon. Very soon. The opening date is set for before Christmas, and their Facebook page promises: “the wait is almost over.” The wait does feel a little like waiting for Christmas morning to come. When we know, you'll know.
Opens soon
525 Selby Ave., St. Paul
revivalmpls.com
