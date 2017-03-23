The Third Avenue strip of warehouse spaces around the corner from J.D. Hoyt’s is just such an area.



Management team Jeff Taylor, Ron Merritt and Donovan Gilbert (Taylor is formerly of the now defunct big time nightclubs Bella Notte and Escape) know it, and they've grabbed one of the spaces, and will possibly be getting another soon.



The first, in the former Scratch Burgers and Beers space, will be called the Loophole, a “nicer sports bar,” in ideal proximity to the Twins Stadium, for quick bites and beers on the way to the game. Burgers, chicken sandwiches and salads will make up the all-American fare, plus 16 beers on tap and a full bar.

The kitchen will be open late night, until 2 a.m., a much-needed amenity in the downtown area.

Taylor says the open warehouse space with wood floors and exposed brick doesn’t look like a sports bar, and he’ll host DJ’s for dancing on Friday and Saturday nights. He says he also has designs to pick up the adjacent space for more of a true nightclub vibe, with house music, techno, and dub step.

The Loophole opens softly on Saturday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

408 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis