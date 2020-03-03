A Minnesota brewery is selling a MyPillow-themed beer

Now Lindell even has a beer... extremely unofficially.

Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Co. just released Mike's Pillow, a New England-style hazy double IPA that spoofs Lindell.

"I thought it was a funny idea to reference the pillow infomercials on a beer label for a beer style that is supposed to have a soft or pillowy mouthfeel," Junkyard co-owner Aaron Juhnke says. "I wanted the label to make fun of the pillow thing in a lighthearted manner without being mean, weird, or gross, so I kept it pretty tame."

The 8% ABV brew still managed to stir partisan rabbling from all sides.

"Unless you’re making fun of him, I’m out," John Bailey writes on Junkyard's Facebook page.

"Why not make a beer for Bernie? And have the customer that comes in after me pay for it," Charlie Renville writes.

Others took the parody can less seriously.

"Is it buy one crowler, get one free?" jokes Peter Jensen, referencing MyPillow's relentless BOGO marketing.

The politically fractious reactions to Mike's Pillow were "totally unexpected," Juhnke says. He hopes drinkers from across the ideological spectrum can share a laugh over the specialty beer, which is available for $7 via pints and crowlers inside the taproom (and soon in limited quantities at Twin Cities liquor stores).

"The name and label are supposed to be humorous," he says. "It’s making fun by comparing a pillow in a really eccentric infomercial to a juicy, fluffy New England IPA."

Last year, we ranked Junkyard's King Size peanut butter stout as the No. 14 best beer in Minnesota.

Last week, Trump apparently appointed Lindell chair of his Minnesota reelection campaign.