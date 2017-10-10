A look inside NOLO's Kitchen (and a sneak peek at Basement Bar)

NOLO's Kitchen made its debut at 515 Washington Ave. N. yesterday. From co-owners Marty Collins, Brett Johnson, and chef Peter Hoff, the stylish, sunny space -- with its sophisticated but cozy leather banquettes, elegant two- and four-tops, and already-bustling bar -- is ready to be your go-to for after-work drinks. On October 20, its downstairs neighbor, the aptly named Basement Bar, will bring arcade games, live music, and a "food truck" to the address, for your after after-work drinks.

But look at us, yammering on, when we stopped by to snag some photos to do the talking for us. Check out NOLO's and get a behind-the-scenes peek at Basement Bar with the shots below.

NOLO's Kitchen, 515 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Plenty of space at the bar.

This street-side lounge seems poised to become coveted seating.

High-tops, too!

You still have to wait juuuust a little longer for Basement Bar and its brigade of bikes to say hello.

It's lonely now, but Galaga is about to be joined by a slew of other arcade games.

Those tires are intentional. You'll order Basement Bar's bites -- cheese curds, poutine, pizzas, broasted chicken buckets -- through the window of a "food truck."

Jazz, DJ sets, hip-hop -- the Basement Bar crew says you'll be able to catch all kinds of music on this stage.