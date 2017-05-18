Oh fer cyoot!

The Japanese phenomenon known for its cute factor, Hello Kitty now has a food truck, because why not? Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling around in all of its pink glory at Ridgedale Center on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., selling adorable pastries, hot chocolate, strawberry lemonade, and more. Watch for it in the parking lot between Sears and Nordstrom.

12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka

facebook.com/HelloKittyCafe/

Indian restaurant replaces Prairie Dogs

The aroma of curry spices is now emanating from the storefront that was once known for its wieners. The space just off Lake and Lyndale was most recently home to Prairie Dogs, and before that was the Gray House, a neighborhood bistro known for its great way with goat (owner Ian Gray now owns the Curious Goat food truck). Maybe Indian cuisine will be the concept that sticks? Emperor of India owners Keya Corraya and Farhana Rajib certainly hope so. A promising sign: The two have hired a chef with experience cooking Indian food in both New York and London as well as Minneapolis, reports the Southwest Journal.

Now open.

610 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

612-345-7193

emperorofindiamn.com

A famous new bakery for the MOA

Just as a person can get on TV and become instantly famous, it seems the same thing can happen for places and things. Carlo’s Bakery is the New Jersey setting for the popular Cake Boss show on The Learning Channel. The bakery has now branched out all over the country, and there’s even one in Brazil. The Mall of America will soon get a location serving over-the-top cakes, pignoli, rugelach, and a lot more.

Opens around August.

Level 3 near Culinary on North and Shake Shack

60 E. Broadway, Bloomington

952-883-8800

carlosbakery.com







Facebook

OxCart Ale House rides again

The restaurant that started out so strong with chef Andy Lilja and then lost its way when it opened an enormous rooftop (and then subsequently closed) is back in business. From the start, OxCart seemed poised to take advantage of its proximity to the Saints Stadium, with the rooftop offering views of the ball field and St. Paul’s Lowertown. The new menu, while still large and ambitious, offers lots of familiar bar favorites like wings, burgers, and brats.

Now open

255 Sixth St. E., St Paul

651-528-6171

oxcartalehouse.com



Como Park Grill (now Delicata at Como Park) gets a prominent restaurant owner

The Como Park Grill, which closed last year, is now owned by Matty O’Reilly of Republic, Bar Brigade, and Red River Kitchen at City House. Following the trend of big time chefs and restaurateurs scooping up park concessions (see Doug Flicker’s Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis and Kim Bartmann’s Bread & Pickle at Lake Harriet) O’Reilly plans to serve personal pizzas, salads, small plates and gelato, reports The Pioneer Press.

Opens this summer.

1341 Pascal St., St. Paul

651-646-9179

Grand Cafe is back

It’s not Brut, the restaurant that has been in planning phases by chefs Erik Anderson and Jamie Malone for about three years, but it is a restaurant by the partners. The duo took over beloved neighborhood restaurant Grand Cafe from Dan and Mary Hunter, who owned and operated it for ten years. Malone and Anderson have used Parisian Cafes as inspiration for the restaurant’s remodel, and the menu is expected to showcase French classics made a bit more modern.

3804 Grand Ave S., Minneapolis

612-822-8260

grandcafemn.com

Home Street Home food truck gets a permanent home

The food truck known for its blue cheese-stuffed burger and takes on global favorites like banh mi and gyros is opening a storefront in West St. Paul. They’re purchasing the George Street building that they have been using as a base for the truck’s commissary kitchen, and they hope to be open by late summer or early fall, reports Eater.

285 George St. W., St. Paul

homestreethometruck.com

A second location for Mac’s Fish & Chips

A longstanding cult favorite for spot-on fish and chips has expanded to a third location. Mac’s Fish and Chips is now open on Snelling Avenue, serving Halibut, Walleye, and Cod, plus shrimp, clams, and chicken with plush, delicate fries.

Now open.

300 Snelling Ave S., St. Paul

651-699-5441

macsfishchipsstrips.com







Facebook

Brava Fusion food truck opening a storefront soon

Colorful bowls with global flavors from Mexico to Thailand will soon be available in the industrial neighborhood near Stinson Blvd. and Larpenteur Avenue. The Brava food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar spot and the close proximity to Insight Brewing should be a boon for beer drinkers.

Scheduled to open in June.

2021 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

twitter.com/eatbrava