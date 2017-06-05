Here are some great opportunities for doing just that:

We’ve already christened City House one of St. Paul’s best kept secrets. The former grain silo that’s now an open-air dining and drinking space sits right on the Mississippi river at the edge of downtown.

City House already has a permanent food truck, Red River Kitchen, and a full liquor license, but the space is still a perfect blank slate for innovation. Their new Peddler Night Market on the Mississippi encourages cyclists (and pedestrians and operators of motor cars too) to come on down.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, check out arts, crafts, food bites, farmers, and drinkies, too.

City House

258 Mill St., St. Paul

redriverkitchen.com

Don’t you want to drink hard cider while listening to good old-fashioned Americana jams? Sociable Cider Werks has exactly this experience for you on Sunday, July 16, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a bunch of local bands including the Roe Family Singers, the Dead Pigeons, No Man's String Band, and Dead Horses.

Food trucks will include Red River Kitchen, Butcher Salt, the Anchor Fish & Chips, and Potter's Pasties. There will also be arts, crafts, and general merriment. Admission is free, or get an all-you-can-eat and drink ticket for $40.

Also watch for additional Sunday markets at Sociable throughout the season.

Sociable Cider Werks

1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis

612-758-0105

sociablecider.com

Did you know that Tiny Diner has a tiny (but great) farmers market every Thursday? Check them out for rotating vendors including SilentSun Farms, Sandbox Co-operative, Back to Roots Project, and others. Thursdays through October 5, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tiny Diner

1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis

612-767-3322

tinydiner.com

Don’t you wish food trucks could sling their treats all year round?

Your wish is New Bohemia’s command. The local beer and sausage chain took a notion to mash up a food hall with our other favorite foodie thing: trucks.

The Seventh Street Truckyard will be an indoor carnival of sorts, with food trucks, carnival games, beer, cocktails, and general weirdness. Interesting sneak peeks of the food included 24-inch pizzas, cut into fours to make the biggest slices you’ve ever seen, tacos with ground-on-site masa for the tortillas, and giant ice cream sandwiches made with T-Rex Cookies.

Watch for it around August.

The Seventh Street Truckyard

214 W. Seventh St., St. Paul (Next to New Bohemia)

Truckyardusa.com

Can’t wait all summer for your indoor food truck experience? You already know the huge, annual Uptown Food Truck Festival, but this year there will be two other big ones, including Anoka and Mears Park.

The details and highlights:

The Uptown Food Truck Festival will take place on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue with 65 food trucks. Billing it as the largest food truck festival in the Upper Midwest, organizers are promising over 60 trucks but also “a streamlined queue system to shorten wait lines.”

There will be more dessert trucks than previous years, too, including the much-ballyhooed cookie dough truck, Dough Dough.

Also find increased event space and an enlarged seating area with chairs and tables, fashion/clothing trucks, a photo booth truck, and even a food truck with dog treats. And of course, there will be games, live music, and beer.

The Anoka Food Truck Festival will be held in downtown Anoka from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 2015 S. First Avenue, with over 30 food trucks and live music all day.

The St. Paul Food Truck Festival will be from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 in Mears Park in downtown St. Paul’s Lowertown, with more than 40 trucks, and yep, live music all day.

221 Fifth St. E., St Paul

651-632-5111



For more information on all three festivals click here.