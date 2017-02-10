A box of tacos and 4 other delicious edible gifts for Valentine's Day

Chocolat Celeste, one of our favorite local chocolatiers, has introduced a new line for Valentine’s Day, with hot pink designs of flower buds from the cocoa tree, cocoa pods, and cocoa beans. This collection of artisan milk, dark, and white chocolate truffles and bonbons is culled from their top-selling chocolates, ever.

652 Transfer Rd., St. Paul

651-644-3823

chocolat-celeste.myshopify.com

Or, forget tradition and buy a box of tacos from Lago Tacos, which comes with an indvidual red rose to cover your bases. The Taco Box is $29.95 and can be pre-ordered and picked up for takeout at Lago Tacos in Uptown.

612-353-6736

2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

lagotacos.com

You know what your main squeeze really, really wants? Pie. Give it to her from none other than Hi-Lo Diner, which is offering personal-sized, five-inch pies These specialty Valentine’s Day “Sweetie Pies” come with Oreo cookie crust, layers of chocolate framboise fudge, raspberry champagne mousse, whipped cream, meringue kisses, fresh raspberries, raspberry truffles, and candied rose petals.

That ought to cover every base in one tight little pie-shaped package. The pastry comes in clear clam shell with ribbon and a valentine, ready to be gifted to your sweetie. All you have to do is pick it up. $12.50 per pie. For more information and to order, click here.

Don’t forget that White Castle is hosting its annual "fancy" dinner with hostess seating and tableside service. They say most of the reservations have been booked (yes, you need reservations) but if you're truly desperate, maybe a suitcase of sliders for your sweets? If any reservations are left, they can be made for Tuesday, February 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. by calling the White Castle regional office at 651-646-1811.

whitecastle.com

Finally, a home cooked meal is an always-classic gift, and thanks to home delivery services, you won't bungle it this year.

Home Chef is offering a special Valentine's Day meal of filet mignon, and if you use promo code BEMINE by today, Friday, February 10 at noon, you'll save $30 on your first box.

homechef.com