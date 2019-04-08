That can mean only one thing: It’s time to start drinking al fresco. We checked in with some of our favorite Twin Cities establishments to see who’s open for the season, and whether you’re looking for beer, vodka, or tiki drinks, you’re in luck.

Better hustle, though. We've all seen the snowstorm in the forecast for the end of the week.

Birch’s on the Lake

Although it’s only a short drive from Minneapolis, Birch’s on the Lake feels like a trip to the cabin thanks to the views from the lakeside deck. Patrons are welcome to grab a drink at the bar and sit outside, with patio service scheduled to start after Easter. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake; 952-473-7373; birchsonthelake.com

Centro

Now that the patio at Centro is open for the season, why not make every day Taco Tuesday and throw in some cocktails for good measure? As an added bonus, the patio is dog-friendly. 1414 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-345-5527; popolvuhmpls.com/centro

Bus Stop Burgers & Brewhouse

Want to celebrate college basketball in the thick of the action? This new-ish transit-themed eatery is hosting a patio party April 6-8, with yard games like bean bags and giant Jenga, a DJ, and firkens from Third Street Brewhouse. 620 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-886-1003; busstopbrewhouse.com

Moscow on the Hill

This tranquil patio is open for the season, so head over for a vodka flight and Russian fare. Full disclosure: The staffer we talked to on the phone said there was a “a small amount of snow, but most of the patio is in the sun.” 371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com

McKinney Roe

McKinney Roe’s outdoor space overlooks U.S. Bank Plaza and is convenient for a pre or post-event drink. (While the patio is open for season, staffing is dependent on the weather.) 530 Fourth St., Minneapolis; 612-545-5863; mckinneyroe.com

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge

Watch the raging waters of the Mississippi with a tiki drink in hand at Psycho Suzi’s. No patio service yet, so just grab your beverages indoors at the bar before you mosey outside. 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069; psychosuzis.com

Republic

Perfect for large groups, the patio at Republic is open for the season. Depending on the weather, there might not be a dedicated patio server—if that’s the case, simply sidle up to the bar to place your order. 221 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6146; republicmn.com

Surly Brewing Co.

The expansive beer garden is open, and summer beers have started working their way into the rotating tap list. Bonus: You can cozy up to a fire pit if you get chilly. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com

W.A. Frost and Company

There’s no outdoor service quite yet at the St. Paul standby, but patrons are welcome to grab a drink at the bar and head outside. 374 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5715; wafrost.com