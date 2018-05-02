9 Minnesota Burger King locations have suddenly closed

He seems a little green around the gills—as though some nefarious jester (Chipotle, maybe?) slipped something sinister into his chocolate shake as he held court.

Nine Minnesota Burger King franchises abruptly closed on April 16, because it turns out the company that franchised them—P3 Foods LLC—is in a very different kind of court. The bankruptcy kind. They've been ordered to surrender their properties immediately, according to Fox 9.

A spokesperson for the burger chain told Fox that the closures have put more than 200 people out of work and added that they're trying to place those suddenly jobless folks at other franchises.

And there is some good news, both for those employees and for Whopper fanatics. In St. Cloud, signs say the restaurant is only temporarily closed, according to the St. Cloud Times.

...Long live the King?

A complete list of shuttered franchises is below.

St. Paul

1600 W 7th St.

West St. Paul

1650 Robert St. S.

Minneapolis

3342 Nicollet Ave. S and 818 W. Broadway

Eden Prairie

16345 W. 78th St. and 8340 Crystal View Rd.

Plymouth

10000 County Road 9

Brainerd

808 W. Washington St.

St. Cloud

222 Lincoln Ave. SE