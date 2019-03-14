8 places to find Pi Day deals on pizzas and sweets

March 14, or 3/14, is the calendar representation of pi (approximately 3.14), which you may recall is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. More importantly, it’s the day math aficionados and pie lovers unite in honor of geometry and food. (It also happens to be the one day this particular mathematics-major-turned-food-writer doesn’t feel like all those years of study were for naught.)

If your only personal thoughts on numbers are "I'd like them to be low when I’m paying for pizza," that's cool too. We've got this year’s lineup of local festivities and deals celebrating all things pi and pie.

PieCaken Bakeshop

Revolution Hall’s whimsical bakery will be launching the O.G. PieCupen—a miniature version of the bakery’s namesake dessert, featuring tiny pecan and pumpkin pies baked into a spiced cupcake and topped with apple pie filling, cinnamon buttercream, and oat crumble. Other Pi Day specials include the O.G. Piecaken for $31.41 (regularly $75) and Apple PieCookies for $3.14 each. 1595 Highway 36 W., Suite 1030, Roseville; thepiecakenshop.com

Prairie Vegan Pies Pop Up

For plant-based pie lovers, Prairie Vegan Pies will be popping up at the Herbivorous Butcher. Although pre-orders have closed, a limited number of extra pies will be available. Flavors include chocolate silk, chocolate peanut butter, key lime, grasshopper, and veggie pot pie with Herbivorous Butcher “chicken.” 507 First Ave. NE; facebook.com/prairieveganpies

Cream & Amber

The brand-new bookstore/bar/cafe is offering pie and craft beer pairings, plus pi- and pie-themed books. 1605 Mainstreet, Hopkins; 952-595-5640; creamandamber.com

Muddy Paws Cheesecake

Muddy Paws’ 5th Annual Pi Day celebration will be combined with grand opening festivities. Slices of cheesecake are $3.14, plus a trip to the sauce bar for $0.86 ($4 total). A variety of cheesecakes, including some St. Patrick’s Day flavors, will be available. Live music from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 3359 Gorham Ave., St. Louis Park; 763-545-7161; muddypawscheesecake.com

Bakers Square

The pie-centric chain is offering $2 off any whole pie ordered in-restaurant on March 13-14. In addition, double-crusted fruit pies will feature π (the pi symbol) baked into the crust. Multiple locations; bakerssquare.com

Pieology Pizzeria

If your tastes skew savory, grab a friend and head to the chain’s St. Paul location. Buy one artisan thin crust pizza and get the second one for $3.14 on March 14. 2111 Ford Parkway, St. Paul; 651-340-4096; pieology.com

Pizza Luce

Elsewhere on the cheesy side of pi, Pizza Luce will dish out $3.14 slices and select tap brews from open to close. multiple locations, pizzaluce.com

Blaze Pizza

No complicated mathematics here: This national chain's Minneapolis (1000 Washington Ave. SE) and St. Louis Park (8126 MN-7) eateries are offering $3.14 whole pies. (Limit one per person.) blazepizza.com